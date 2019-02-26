K Palaniswami lauds Narendra Modi for air strikes on Pakistan

national

Narendra Modi was tasting success in rooting out terrorism, which was threatening the entire world, the chief minister said in a statement and lauded him on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu.

"I extend my greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to whose bold functioning, a successful air strike has been carried out which has demolished terror camps in Pakistan," Palaniswami said.

India conducted a major preemptive strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp early on Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders. The strike comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group in Kashmir's Pulwama district that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

