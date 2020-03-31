K-pop star Park Jimin watches Aamir Khan's film 3 Idiots

The Indian film industry, especially Bollywood, is well-known across the world for its content and performances.

One film that has stood the test of time is Rajkumar Hirani's directorial 3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan. The film, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra's banner Vinod Chopra Films, released in 2009. The film not only garnered immense love from the Indian audience, but also went on to mesmerise the global viewers, especially in countries like China and Japan.

Recently Jimin, a member of the popular Korean boy band BTS or Bangtan Boys shared on Twitter that he was watching 3 Idiots while practising social distancing due to COVID-19. It just goes to prove that great cinema transcends all borders.

The Twitter handle of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, too, shared his tweet. Here's what they tweeted:

The film talks about college life and the struggles that come with it, and is something that is relatable to all, especially the young generation. The message it gives out with the famous phrase 'Aal Izz Well' connects with every viewer. Hence proved, films may get old, but if their content is significant, then these films will always be relevant and relatable.

