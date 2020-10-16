Kaali Khuhi trailer: Join Shivangi, a 10-year-old, as she tries to save her family

Netflix today released the trailer of its upcoming thriller drama, Kaali Khuhi, which will release on October 30, 2020. Set in a village, the film traces the journey of a 10-year-old girl, who is mired in a series of inexplicable events and, when her family is in danger, is tasked with the duty to save them.

The compelling screenplay revolves around a lingering spirit that is looking for payback when Shivangi and her family get caught up in the mess. The film is an edge-of-the-seat suspense thriller that is bound to impress you with some strong performances by the cast.

Watch the trailer below:

Directed by debutant Terrie Samundra, Kaali Khuhi has been produced by Anku Pande and Ramon Chibb, and features Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Satyadeep Mishra and Riva Arora in pivotal roles.

On her first Netflix original, Shabana Azmi said, "Kaali Khuhi is a story about fear, love, hope and perseverance, and how, when the odds are stacked against us, we find strength from unlikely places. It's been quite the journey."

Director Terrie Samundra said, "Kaali Khuhi explores the dark history of a family haunted by its gruesome past and entangled in a web of unnatural occurrences. As 10-year-old Shivangi witnesses her entire family fall deeper into the secrets of the black well, she's put to the ultimate test."

