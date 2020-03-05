Kaamyaab: Here's how Sanjay Mishra transformed himself into Sudheer

The upcoming film Kaamyaab is all set to release this Friday and has been receiving rave reviews from every single person who has seen it and we all can surely agree to the reason- its captivating storyline. Actor Sanjay Mishra plays the lead in the film and had to don the multiple characters in order to tell the journey of character actors. Now, this behind the scenes video has been released by the makers and it is a must watch of Sanjay to Sudheer, for Kaamyaab.

Ahead of the release of the film, the special BTS video that shows Sanjay Mishra acing all the prosthetics for playing all the several characters in the film as the entire film revolves around it. The actor has given such a stellar performance throughout and the audiences can't wait to see this film in action as it has its own bitter-sweet adventure.

Take a look at the video:

Taking us through the many stages of prosthetic transformation, era by era- it surely is a delight to witness how Sanjay Mishra brings every character alive and even, character actors.

Recently, a special premiere of Kaamyaab was held on 3rd March and saw the presence of who’s who of the industry. It was indeed a starry affair as the entire cast was present along with the director Hardik Mehta. Soon after the premiere was done, the reviews of every person attending it had nothing but praises for getting such a freshly-harvested content to the Indian cinema.

Kaamyaab is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Drishyam Films production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates