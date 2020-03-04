Kaamyaab makers host special screening for Sanjay Mishra starrer

The special premiere of Kaamyaab was held in the suburbs of the city on March 3 and saw the presence of the who's who of the industry. Seen in his uber-cool avatar, Shahrukh was seen posing with the cast of Kaamyaab and shared some warm moments with Sanjay Mishra on the red carpet.

Right from the entire star cast and crew of the movie that includes – director Hardik Mehta Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal and Isha Talwar, Bollywood industry came out to watch Sanjay Mishra's Kaamyaab. Prominent people like Arjun Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Chitrangada Singh Rajat Kapoor, Elli AvrRam, Gaurav Gera, Amol Parashar, Mithila Palkar, Bhuvan Bam, Meiyang chang Seema Pahwa also attended the premiere.

Sanjay Mishra's phenomenal performance and the narrative touched the attendees who were all praise. The film received rave reviews from one and all.

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is all set to bring 'Kaamyaab' to the mainstream audiences in India. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films and helmed by Hardik Mehta Kaamyaab is all set for its theatrical release on the 6th March 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates