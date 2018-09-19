Kaashi: In Search Of Ganga: Sharman Joshi roams around Mumbai with missing posters

bollywood

Sharman Joshi was spotted at Juhu beach looking for his lost sister Ganga, as part of the promotions of his upcoming film, Kaashi: In Search Of Ganga

Sharman Joshi. Pic/Ashish Raje

Sharman Joshi stepped onto the roads in Mumbai as part of a promotion of his forthcoming film Kaashi in Search of Ganga, and says it was an exciting experience. Sharman started the promotion by getting onto the road with the poster of the girl Ganga (his sister) who is missing in the film. The actor was also seen approaching some cops to help him find her at Juhu Beach.

"A very exciting day indeed just to see that people connected with the missing posters... And I was revealing the part that this was actually a part of the film," Sharman said in a statement.

"They showed a lot of interest in that which was wonderful. It was a fruitful day and hope for many more in the coming days," he added.

Check out some pictures from the promotional activity here:



Sharman Joshi promoting his film Kaashi In Search Of Ganga at Versova (Pic/Yogen Shah)



Sharman Joshi promoting his film Kaashi In Search Of Ganga at Versova (Pic/Yogen Shah)



Sharman Joshi promoting his film Kaashi In Search Of Ganga at Versova (Pic/Yogen Shah)





Sharman Joshi promoting his film Kaashi In Search Of Ganga at Versova (Pic/Yogen Shah)



Sharman Joshi promoting his film Kaashi In Search Of Ganga at Versova (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Kaashi in Search of Ganga, directed by Dhiraj Kumar, also stars Aishwarya Devan, Govind Namdev, Akhilendra Mishra, Manoj Joshi and Manoj Pahwa. It will release on October 26.

Also Read: Sharman Joshi is gearing up for a dance sequence for Babloo Bachelor

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates