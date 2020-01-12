Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Will Salman Khan romance Kriti Sanon in this potboiler?

Salman Khan surprised all his fans recently when he announced his EID 2021 release, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and most of the users on social media were already sold on the title. The potboiler will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji, who has directed Housefull 3, Entertainment, and some portions of Housefull 4.

Coming back to this Khan-starrer, Filmfare reports that the makers have roped in Kriti Sanon for the role of the leading lady, but we are waiting for them to spill the beans on the same. But this surely happens to be quite a casting coup. Samji and Sanon have collaborated on Housefull 4 before, and are now working together in Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey as well.

Sanon seems to be on a film signing spree. She already has Mimi coming up in July, a film that tackles the theme of surrogacy, which will be followed by the aforementioned Akshay Kumar-starrer, and also in the pipeline will be a thriller with Rahul Dholakia and Luka Chuppi 2. Fans of the actress would surely want her to romance Bhai on the big screen.

As far as Khan is concerned, he already has EID 2020 booked in the form of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and will then gear up for Kick 2 with Nadiadwala. He has also confirmed Sohail Khan's Sher Khan and Dabangg 4 in a recent interview. 2019 was a good year for the actor as Bharat and Dabangg 3, both did well at the ticket windows, and Bigg Boss 13 has turned out to be one of the most seen and successful seasons in many years.

Coming back to Sanon, she too had a fruitful last year as Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4 were commercial successes, and she got a lot of praise for the historical drama, Panipat.

