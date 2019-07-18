Rajkummar Rao's stylist decodes his two distinct looks in Judgementall Hai Kya

bollywood

Stylist Sheetal Sharma in a chat with mid-day talks about Rajkummar Rao's two distinct looks in his upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya.

Rajkummar Rao in Judgmentall hai Kya

Always glad to team up with Rajkummar Rao, stylist Sheetal Sharma says their fourth collaboration, Judgementall Hai Kya, is special as the plot allowed them to play with distinct looks. The stylist explains that director Prakash Kovelamudi's brief for the first half was to make Rao's character Keshav appear "raunchy".

"So, we gave him tight t-shirts and vests, which we sourced from local shops, including Big Bazaar. We also wanted him to sport earrings. While we had clip-ons ready on the set, Rajkummar chose to get his ears pierced. We were at Mehboob Studios when he excused himself from the shoot; half an hour later, he came back with piercings. He is always open to experimenting."

To depict the dichotomy in Rao's character, Sharma gave him a suave look in the second half. "His character is based in London then. So, the climate allowed us to give him layered clothes, including trench coats and mufflers. His character also switches from lenses to glasses."

