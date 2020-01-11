Kabir Bedi comes out in support of Deepika Padukone after Smriti Irani attacked the actress

Kabir Bedi expressed his displeasure over Smriti Irani's comment on Deepika Padukone. He tweeted, "Smriti Irani ji, I don't believe Deepika was siding with any ideology, left or right, by visiting the JNU. Outside goons beat up students, dozens hospitalised. It was an act of solidarity with those who suffered the most. What you said about her was not in good taste."

This is a bold and fearless take and Padukone should be praised for her JNU appearance. A lot of celebrities from Bollywood came out in her support, and it's good to see the numbers rising.

Here's Bedi's tweet:

.#smritiirani ji, I don't believe Deepika was siding with any ideology, left or right, by visiting the #JNU. Outside goons beat up students, dozens hospitalised. It was an act of solidarity with those who suffered the most. What you said re @deepikapadukone was not in good taste. — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) January 10, 2020

Talking about Deepika, she just had a release in the form of Chhapaak and will now gear up for a lot of films in the future. She'll be seen with hubby Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's sports drama, 83, releasing on April 10. This will be followed by Shakun Batra's film that also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Also in the pipeline is a film on the character of Draupadi from The Mahabharata, which will be made in multiple parts and the first part will release on Diwali 2021. Well, the actress is having her cake and unapologetically eating it too.

