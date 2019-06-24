Kabir Singh Box Office Day 3: The Shahid, Kiara-starrer is on a roll, rakes in Rs 27.91 crore

bollywood

Kabir Singh has been getting a lot of love and appreciation from the audience and continues to rule at the box office. Sunday collections of the film stand at Rs 27.91 crore. Total weekend collections are at Rs 70.83 crore

Touted to be one of Shahid Kapoor's finest performances so far, Kabir Singh has been filling up cinema halls ever since its release on June 21. Starring Shahid and Kiara Advani in lead roles, Kabir Singh has also been receiving quite a bit of flak for the apparent misogynistic aspects shown in it.

Be that as it may, Kabir Singh has been getting a lot of love and appreciation from the audience and continues to rule at the box office. Sunday collections of the film stand at Rs 27.91 crore. Total weekend collections are at Rs 70.83 crore. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the news. He tweeted, "#KabirSingh is firing on all cylinders at the BO... Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities - #KabirSingh wave grips the nation... Emerges Shahid Kapoor's highest grosser in 3 days [after #Padmaavat]... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr. Total: Rs 70.83 cr. India biz."

#KabirSingh is firing on all cylinders at the BO... Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities - #KabirSingh wave grips the nation... Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s highest grosser in 3 days [after #Padmaavat]... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr. Total: â¹ 70.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2019

Adarsh also listed down the circumstances under which Kabir Singh had released. It was a non-holiday release, had got an 'A' certification, and was released during the World Cup 2019 matches.

â­ï¸ Non-holiday release

â­ï¸ A certification [#CBFC]

â­ï¸ Normal ticket pricing [not enhanced rates]

â­ï¸ Released during cricket matches [#CWC19]

â­ï¸ Scathing reviews/criticism#KabirSingh braves it all... All biz calculations and estimations proven wrong by a wide margin... BO WINNER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2019

Kabir Singh has even surpassed the opening weekend box office collections of Total Dhamaal, and has emerged as the biggest non-holiday opener. The film was released in 3,123 screens across India.

Shahid Kapoor plays the titular character in Kabir Singh, who holds an excellent academic record but is a drug addict, alcoholic, who has failed in love. Kiara Advani plays his love-interest Preeti, who wins the audience with her expressions throughout.

