Kabir Singh Mere Sohneya song: The melodious track is about love going strong
The makers of Kabir Singh have released another melodious song from the film, titled Mere Sohneya. The track featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani talks about love going strong in a long distance relationship
Glee in their eyes, smiles on their faces, and two hearts beating as one! Mere Sohneya from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh is finally out. The makers of Kabir Singh have just released another song from the film, and the track featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani talks about love going strong in a long distance relationship.
Mere Sohneya is crooned and composed by Sachet-Parampara. It's a melodious song that shows Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani deep in love and happy.
Check out the video of Mere Sohneya here:
The makers of Kabir Singh had previously released the songs Bekhayali and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, which have already become favourites with the audience. Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage showcases Shahid in an altogether different, younger look. The song has been crooned by none other than Arijit Singh. It has been penned and composed by Mithoon. Bekhayali, sung by Sachet Tandon, is all about heartbreak and agony.
Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to announce the release of Mere Sohneya. Here's what he posted:
View this post on Instagram
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Shahid and Kiara's chemistry has intrigued the audience for more from the actors. While Shahid plays a self-destructive alcoholic, his performance has been widely applauded in the trailer.
Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The Film releases on June 21, 2019.
