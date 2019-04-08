Kabir Singh teaser out: The Shahid Kapoor-starrer looks gritty and gutsy

bollywood

The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh's teaser is out. The drama film looks quite interesting

The much-awaited teaser for Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh is finally out and the film looks super gritty and fascinating. The story is based on Kabir Singh, a successful surgeon, who is an alcoholic with anger management issues, and becomes self-destructive when his ex-lover marries another man.

The teaser of Kabir Singh shows Shahid Kapoor in all his ripped glory and wearing a look that makes him look super rugged. To think that he portrays a doctor seems kind of unimaginable after seeing his appearance in the film. In order to look the part of an alcoholic, Kapoor had to alter his then-lean physique and develop a body that looked "abused and puffy".

Samir Jaura, Shahid Kapoor's trainer, in a recent interview with mid-day, said, "His diet was packed with carbs, protein and dense dairy products. We had to design his workout in such a way that he looks bigger but not muscular. The original character is a doctor, so it would be inauthentic to have a doctor with six-pack abs."

Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter to share the teaser of Kabir Singh and wrote: "I'm not a rebel without a cause. This is ME! #kabirsingh". The movie is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy. Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Netflix's Lust Stories, will essay the role of Preethi. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles.

Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. This T-Series and Cine1 Studios film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film will hit theatres on June 21, 2019.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor: Kabir Singh as honest and raw as Arjun Reddy

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates