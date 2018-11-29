Kabul: 10 killed, 29 injured in car explosion orchestrated by Taliban

international

Afghan security forces walk at the site of a suicide bomb attack outside a British security firm's compound in Kabul, a day after the blast. Pic/AFP

A car explosion orchestrated by the Taliban left around 10 people dead and 29 wounded near a military installation, the G4S security camp, in Kabul city's Police District (PD) 9.

The fatalities were confirmed by Najib Danish, the Interior Affairs Ministry's Spokesperson.

According to TOLO News, residents had earlier stated that gunfire was heard in the immediate aftermath of the explosion, a claim that has been refuted by Basir Mujahid, the Spokesperson for Kabul police.

The injured were rushed to Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital after the incident.

