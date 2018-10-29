Kabul attack on election workers kills 1

international

Representational Image

At least one policeman was killed and six other people, including four workers of the Independent Election Commission, were wounded in a suicide attack here on Monday.

An insurgent had detonated about 15 metres from the vehicle in which the poll body officials were travelling, Kabul police spokesperson Basir Mujahid was cited as saying by Efe news.

The suicide bomber was shot by the security forces but that could not prevent him from detonating, said Mujahid.

The policeman, who was martyred, was injured in the attack and later died of his wounds. Two other policemen and four poll body workers were wounded.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

On October 20, Afghanistan held its much-delayed parliamentary elections, the provisional results of which will be announced on November 10 and final ones on December 20.

In recent months, there have been dozens of attacks on people involved in the election process, including candidates and voters.

On election day, the Taliban had carried out around 200 attacks, which left at least 36 dead and 126 wounded.

On October 21, when elections were held in polling stations that could not open on the main polling day, 11 people died in an explosion.

