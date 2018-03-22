Kabul blast leaves 31 dead

The death toll in the suicide bombing, which occurred in Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul on Wednesday, has risen to 31



Afghan security personnel stand guard at the site of a suicide bombing attack in Kabul. Pic/ AFP

The death toll in the suicide bombing, which occurred in Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul on Wednesday, has risen to 31.

According to Tolo News, the Ministry of Public Health has confirmed the death toll and said 65 others were wounded in the blast.

Terrorist organisation Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, which happened close to Kabul University and Ali Abad hospital.

News reports quoted the interior ministry as saying that a suicide bomber had detonated his explosives while walking among a group of people.

The attack happened as many Afghans are marking the Nowruz holiday, a celebration of the start of spring.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, according to a statement issued by the Presidential Palace.

Meanwhile, India condemned the attack and termed it as inhumane and barbaric.

External Affairs Ministry said, India stands ready to extend all possible assistance, including for treatment of those injured.

The Ministry said, this is not only an attack on the Afghan people but also an attack on their identity and culture.

