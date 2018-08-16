Kabul suicide bomber kills 48 in tuition centre attack, 67 injured

international

Police said a suicide bomber walked into the centre while teaching was under way and detonated his bomb belt

At least 67 people were hurt. Taliban has denied responsibility. Pic/AP

Forty-eight people have been killed and 67 injured in a bomb explosion at an education centre in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, the country's health ministry said.

Police said a suicide bomber walked into the centre while teaching was under way and detonated his bomb belt. Many of those killed are believed to be teenagers who were getting extra tuition as they prepared for university entrance exams. The Taliban has denied involvement.

This latest attack came hours after the Taliban said it could no longer guarantee safe passage for Red Cross staff working in Afghanistan, amid a row over the treatment of Taliban prisoners in a jail in Kabul. The attack on the education centre took place in a mostly Shia Muslim neighbourhood of Kabul.

