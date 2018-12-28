Kader Khan in critical condition, put on BiPAP ventilator

bollywood

The veteran actor is suffering from pneumonia and has also stopped talking. Kader Khan stays overseas with his son Sarfaraz and daughter-in-law Shahista

Kader Khan. Photo Courtesy: mid-day archive.

Senior and veteran actor, Kader Khan is battling for life, and is in an extremely critical condition, reports spotboye.com. The entertainment portal says that the actor has been staying with his son Sarfaraz and daughter-in-law Shahista overseas for a few years now. Khan has been complaining of breathlessness and that forced the doctors to put the actor on BiPAP Ventilator.

Apparently, BiPAP ventilator is to ease down the patient as normal ventilator would be very aggressive on him. The portal further adds that there are times when he is conscious and maintains eye contact, but goes still the other moment.

A source informed the website stating that Kader Khan has also stopped talking, and is suffering from pneumonia. "The present condition stems from the PSP ailment he is down with. Kader saab's son Sarfaraz and his daughter-in-law are looking after him; the two take turns to be at the hospital. No stone is being left unturned in his treatment but Kader saab's health continues to remain delicate," informed the source.

PSP is Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, is a progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) is an uncommon brain disorder that affects movement, control of walking (gait) and balance, speech, swallowing, vision, mood and behaviour, and thinking. The disease results from damage to nerve cells in the brain.

There were also reports that the veteran's knee surgery had gone wrong. However, his son, Sarfaraz had quashed this rumour in 2017 to this website by saying, "Yes, my dad is facing difficulty in walking. We have to provide him support from both sides. After a few steps, he demands that he wants to sit again. He is scared that he will fall."

Further adding to it, Sarafaz had said, "The surgery did not go wrong. It was just that my father refused to get up after the surgery. We were told that he has to make an effort and try to start walking from the next day. He just didn't do that and...," he trailed off.

He had also mentioned how the change in the film industry also hampered him. "The industry started functioning quite differently. The corporates came in, dosti-yaari sab khatam ho gayi, and it was just kaam se kaam. This put him off completely. Many of his well-wishers reasoned with him- but he was adamant."

