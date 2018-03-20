Kagiso Rabada's ban appeal result to be declared by Wednesday

The hearing, via teleconference with judicial commissioner Michael Heron of New Zealand, lasted for more than five hours



Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will learn the result of his appeal against a ban for the remaining two Tests against Australia within 48 hours following a hearing yesterday, Cricket South Africa said.

The hearing, via teleconference with judicial commissioner Michael Heron of New Zealand, lasted for more than five hours. Cricket South Africa said the ICC would announce the outcome by Wednesday, the day before the start of the third Test against Australia. The series is currently 1-1.

