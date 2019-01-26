Kahaaniwaaley - Swara Bhasker launches her production banner with brother Ishan Bhasker

Jan 26, 2019, 11:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Swara Bhasker has joined hands with her entrepreneur brother Ishan Bhasker to launch Kahaaniwaaley

Swara Bhasker is the latest actor to launch her production banner with an aim to support filmmakers who have fresh and powerful stories to tell. The Veere Di Wedding actor has joined hands with her entrepreneur brother Ishan Bhasker to launch Kahaaniwaaley.

 
 
 
"The idea of Kahaaniwaaley has been in the works since the last year-and-a-half. At Kahaaniwaaley, the aim is to support good scripts and filmmakers that have these fresh and powerful stories but they don't get the right platform to showcase them," Swara said in a statement.

Ishan added: "There was a very popular Amrita Sher Gil painting - Ancient Story Teller - at our house in Delhi which served as an inspiration for Swara and me. The core idea of the painting is to tell stories which are compelling, fresh, raw and very different from the rest. Both Swara and I share a driven desire to make striking stories. Hence, when the opportunity came to set up Kahaaniwaaley, it fit our vision perfectly."

