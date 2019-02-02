Kahani ghar ghar ki

We must, of course, be aware that the elections are just a few months away and there was a ‘marketing’ dimension in the delivery of this budget. I would say it was honest, but cleverly worded, and the people have to be alive to the lingo, to avoid misreading it.





If one has an income of Rs 7.5 lakh, and after certain deductions, you have a net income of R4.75 lakh, you will get the tax rebate. On the other hand, if you have an income of R7.76 lakh, and after the same deductions, your net income is R5.01 lakh [just R1,000 more than the tax bracket], you will not be entitled to the rebate.





The rebate announcement also raised the hopes of others with higher income, thinking that the acting Finance Minister (FM) would have something for them too, but it was not to be. There was no false claim but I see this as the FM bowling a Kuldeep Yadav Chinaman ball [cricket lingo for deceptive delivery]. It is up to the batsman to read it correctly.





Mumbai state of mind

The accent on Maharashtra, and with that Mumbai, should resonate with readers. He addressed I could say, a very Mumbai situation. A father has two sons who are living with him. He wants to buy a home for each of them so that they can live separately. He buys two homes, each for R1 crore. Till now, the buyer could avail of deductions for one home (under Section 54 of the Income Tax Act). He had to pay a tax of 29 percent on the other home. Now, he does not, as there is a deduction for first-time buyers on the second home too. In this way, you have a resolution of a typical Bambaiyya problem, where space is at a premium. There are, of course, limitations because of the Rs 2-crore limit, but it does seek to resolve a problem, has appeal and is practical.





During implementation, the accessing officer must have a mechanism to check that the ‘investor’ has bought the property only once. He may have to rely on a declaration by the buyer. That needs to be ironed out, but I see this as a positive sign and affirmation of trust.







Graphic/ Ravi Jadhav



