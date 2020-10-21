Kai Schoene, a web, graphic, video designer and entrepreneur emerges as rising star on Swiss firmament

A cross border success story

The intriguing story of Kai Schoene starts in Bremen, Germany. Born on 30th November 1983, Schoene realised his keen interest and passion for designing and arts, quite early in life and made up his mind to pursue that as a profession. He began his career in a well-known advertising agency in Germany as a senior art director. In 2019, a new chapter to his life was added when the lure of foreign lands beckoned him to establish and start his life and career all over again. He moved to neighbouring Switzerland with a clear cut objective to succeed in all his endeavours. He was mentally geared up to take up all the challenges and hardships that came with starting afresh in a new country. His perseverance and dedication saw him though his initial years of struggle, and he gradually started gaining acceptability professionally. He became a well-known graphic designer, entrepreneur and social media influencer.

The hallmark of his entrepreneurial success are his two ventures – "Yourcarstory "and "yourcompanystory." The uniqueness of these two companies is the combination of his passion for storytelling and videography combined with an emotional story line to captivate his audience. In "yourcarstory" special top rated cars which have a history attached to them are filmed with an emotional story angle. The yourcompanystory too uses the emotional aspect by interfusing the emotional angle with the company story. The end result is a success story that improves the image of the company being featured tremendously. His successful career span as a freelance web graphic and video designer is studded with reputed company names. These leading brands are Volkswagen, RedBull, Werder Bremen, Gymqueen and several others.

Apart from his professional success, Kai Schoene has achieved a very prestigious award socially. This award is the coveted Swiss Men's award 2019 in which he stood among the 21 finalists to emerge as the 7th ranked Mr Right title holder. This achievement singled him out as the only German competitor to have come in the Grand Finale. This soon set him on the path of being acknowledged as a social media influencer with an enviable string of fan following.

The impeccable combination of personal and professional skills makes Kai Schoene an apt role model. He leads a very well disciplined life eating right and working out for good health and well-being. He combines his physical wellness with a rich emotional well-being. His qualities of determination, perseverance and hard work with the drive to achieve his objectives combined with his talent, and professional competence have carved an inimitable success story for him. He is an inspiration for budding entrepreneurs.

Kai Schoene exemplifies the saying that if you have the will to succeed nothing can hinder your goals. He had the drive to explore a foreign land with no backing or support except his own internal resources and that is what makes him a successful entrepreneur with a professional and personal journey worth recounting!

