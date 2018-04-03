Mohammad Kaif trolled online for not wearing his seatbelt

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, 37, faced a backlash on social media for not wearing a seatbelt while driving

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, 37, faced a backlash on social media for not wearing a seatbelt while driving. Yesterday, Kaif posted this (above) picture on Instagram and wrote: "When you ask the driver to sit besides and you start driving. Love to be in the driver's seat."

Social media users were quick to notice that he wasn't wearing a seatbelt. "What happened to Seat belt champ," wrote one of his online followers. "Please use seatbelt always #mohammadkaif87," added another user.

"Seat belt nahin lagaayi sirji. Challan katega. [You have not worn your seatbeat. You will have to pay a fine]," added a third online follower. Lesson learnt, we're sure!

