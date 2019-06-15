Kailash Choudhary Profile: BJP leader makes the cut after defeating Manvendra Singh
According to his nomination papers, Kailash Choudhary was convicted in 2002 a case of 'voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint'. He also has other cases pending against him
New Delhi: Kailash Choudhary has entered Parliament after defeating a Congress heavyweight, former Union minister Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh. The first-time MP was sworn in as minister of state in the Narendra Modi-led government. Kailash Choudhary is the president of the Rajasthan unit of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and has been active on farmers' issues.
Kailash Choudhary won from Jat-dominated Barmer, the constituency which occupies the biggest area in Rajasthan, by a margin of over three lakh votes. The Congress expected to win after fielding Manvendra Singh who had left the BJP in 2018, following differences with the then chief minister Vasundhara Raje. The BJP picked Choudhary over its sitting MP even though he had failed last year to retain his Baytoo assembly seat, which falls under Barmer.
