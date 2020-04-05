Kailash Kher all set to enthrall fans with a virtual concert amid lockdown

Kailash Kher is set for a virtual concert tonight. "Prakash Alokan is my humble salutation through music," says the crooner. Kher will go live at 9.10 pm, right after the PM's Diya jalao initiative. Various platforms will stream his concert. "I want to dispel the darkness spread by the Coronavirus by playing for the audience from my home," he adds.

As we have stated before, this is a fantastic initiative by a lot of singers and particularly Kher to entertain his fans right from his home and making his voice reach across many homes in the country. He even shared a video on his Instagram account and wrote that this is the time to stay at home and listen to music.

Have a look right here:

And he also announced the news of coming live on the aforementioned date and time. Take a look:

