Kailash Kher all set to enthrall fans with a virtual concert amid lockdown
Kailash Kher will go live at 9.10 pm, right after PM's Diya jalao initiative, and enthrall and entertain fans with a promising virtual concert!
Kailash Kher is set for a virtual concert tonight. "Prakash Alokan is my humble salutation through music," says the crooner. Kher will go live at 9.10 pm, right after the PM's Diya jalao initiative. Various platforms will stream his concert. "I want to dispel the darkness spread by the Coronavirus by playing for the audience from my home," he adds.
As we have stated before, this is a fantastic initiative by a lot of singers and particularly Kher to entertain his fans right from his home and making his voice reach across many homes in the country. He even shared a video on his Instagram account and wrote that this is the time to stay at home and listen to music.
Have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
à¤à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤°à¤¹à¤¿à¤, à¤à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤, à¤¸à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤à¤¦ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¡à¥à¤¬à¤¿à¤à¥¤à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤° à¤®à¤à¤¦à¤¿à¤° à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤®à¤à¤¦à¤¿à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤§à¥à¤°à¥ à¤§à¥à¤°à¥ à¤ªà¤µà¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤²à¥ à¤à¤à¤¯à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤° à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤µà¤¸à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤ . . . . #stayhome #staysafe #keepsupporting #lockdown #beresponsible #helpothers ð
And he also announced the news of coming live on the aforementioned date and time. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Thank you all our countrymen and the real heroes for standing together in this fight against corona. And lauding the voice of the head of the Nation. I am coming live in virtual concert #prakashaalokan #à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤¶à¤à¤²à¥à¤à¤¨ a musical salutation. 5th April at 9:10pm @pmoindiaoffical @narendramodi @mxplayer @officialjiotv @sonylivindia @vodafoneindia . . . . #ideamoviesandtv #g5 #salutations #musical ð
