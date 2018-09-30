Kailash Kher: Honoured to be part of Parakram Parva's anthem song

bollywood

Kailash Kher said that the song is a tribute to the soldiers from all security forces who are the 'true heroes' of the nation

Kailash Kher

Bollywood singer Kailash Kher on Saturday said it was an honour to be associated with the song 'Parkaram geet' (The song of courage) on the second anniversary of the surgical strike, as it is dedicated to the soldiers. Speaking to ANI, the singer said that the song is a tribute to the soldiers from all security forces who are the 'true heroes' of the nation.

The song, composed Prasoon Joshi, is the official anthem for Parakram Parva, an exhibition being held for celebrating the second anniversary of the surgical strikes carried out to destroy terror pads along the Line of Control (LoC). The song will be out on Kher's official YouTube channel tomorrow.

