Kailash Kher says he is extremely disappointed on being accused of harassment

Singer-composer Kailash Kher says the news about a female journalist accusing him of harassment has left him extremely disappointed. While he says he is neither aware nor remembers the incident, he asserts that he respects humanity, especially women. Last month, actress Tanushree Dutta had revived her decade-old sexual harassment controversy. She had accused actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment. Following this, many other victims in various fields have opened up about their experiences.

One of them, a female journalist, accused Kailash of harassment. She said: "This creep kept his hand on my thigh." In his defense, Kailash said in a statement to IANS: "For all those who know me and have come across me, will know how much I respect humanity, especially women, even more for the ones who work in media since their work is difficult." When the news emerged this weekend, he was in Patna for a gig.

"I was travelling and when I heard about this news, I got extremely disappointed to know what my state of happiness has been taken for. I am neither aware of any such act that has been mentioned nor remember it. "I am almost all the time in my own simple world, but in case anyone has taken or thought something differently about anything, then it is my sincere apology. My devotion to music makes me who I am and I am thankful for all the love and support," he said.

