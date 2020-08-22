Kailash Kher takes potshots at Badshah after social media scam

Ever since Badshah was named in a social media fake followers' scam, the rapper finds himself in hot water. It is alleged that he spent Rs 72 lakh to buy 75 million fake views for his song, Paagal Hai, to set a world record. Taking potshots at Badshah, Kailash Kher feels "a true artiste" would rather have used the money for a cause "like educating underprivileged children." The singer is often told by the "so-called business-minded people" to market himself through PR-related activities. But for Kher, performing live and seeing people sing along with him is the biggest high, he claims.

The rapper's clarification comes in the wake of a 10-hour long interrogation by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) on Friday regarding allegedly promoting his music album with fake likes and followers. Badshah was questioned again on Saturday. The rapper is likely to be summoned again on Sunday for other related aspects of the probe, as per sources.

Till date, the Mumbai Police has investigated at least 20 prominent personalities.

The developments came after the Mumbai Police busted the scam on July 14 through analytical technical-intelligence and nabbed one person, following a complaint lodged by Bollywood playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi.

