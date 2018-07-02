Kailash Kher to introduce two new bands to promote music

After SurFira and Indie Routes, singer Kailash Kher introduces two bands to boost independent music in India

Kailash Kher

A year after he introduced bands, SurFira and Indie Routes, singer Kailash Kher will launch two new musical outfits — Sparsh and ARdivine — on his birthday on July 7. While the former is a five-member rock band (vocalist Soham Pathak, bassist Ajinkya Jadhav, lead vocalist Rahul Bhavsar, drummer Virendra Kaith and keyboardist Nikhil Pachpande), ARdivine comprises seven musicians (vocalists Abhishek Mukherjee and Rachit Agarwal, bassist Rahul Deo, percussionist Aditya Dhekale, drummer Jaynesh Parle, keyboardist-harmonium player Shivahari Ranade and lead vocalist Neelab Nath) who specialise in film and Sufi music.



Sparsh

Considering he had no one to guide him in his early days as a musician — a void that he felt deeply, Kher resolved to mentor new talent and help them bring their skills to the fore. "There are many gifted and unexplored artistes in our country. But established artistes, singers or promoters barely encourage them. I'm glad God chose me for this noble act. The two bands that we launched last year do live shows and recordings for films and non-film projects. Their fan base is growing, which is a dream for every indie artiste," says Kher.

While he is happy to showcase new talents to the world, he feels how the bands perform in the future is up to them. "I cannot spoon-feed the talents I launch. I'm only a mentor who provides them the right stage." An advocate of indie music, Kher says promoting new talents from across the country is also an attempt to broaden the horizon of Indian music scene and take it beyond Bollywood songs.



ARdivine

"Due to excessive branding and marketing, music in India has become synonymous to that of films. But the number of artistes who practise independent music is growing by the day, and the number of takers is also soaring. I feel that these artistes can keep the richness of our Indian culture alive through their music. That's why I want to nurture up and coming musicians, and promote non-film music," says Kher.

