Kailash Satyarthi: Healthy diet amplifies self-esteem of kids

Balanced and healthy food is crucial for the growth of the mind as well as the body which helps amplify self-esteem during adolescence, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi said here on Wednesday.

"Availability of good nutrition and hygiene lie at the root of individual well-being and freedom," said Satyarthi, who is an advocate for children's rights.

Taking part at the start of the World Sandwich Day festivities organised by quick service restaurant chain Subway, Satyarthi created the "Kailash Sandwich" using vegetarian proteins and fresh vegetables enveloped in honey-oat bread and embellished with mint mayonnaise sauce.

Subway restaurants around the globe celebrate the World Sandwich Day every year on November 3 by partnering with leading charity organisations.

In India, Subway has partnered with Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF), a country-wide organisation dedicated to the welfare of children.

The signature sandwich created by the Nobel laureate was then replicated for the invited children and guests at the World Sandwich Day kick-off event.

In the run-up to the World Sandwich Day celebrations, Subway said it would contribute some amount to the KSCF fund for child welfare for every order placed at any of the Subway restaurants in India on November 2.

"With a view to encourage our guests to celebrate World Sandwich Day by contributing to a good cause, Subway will run a ‘buy one get one free' offer on November 2, across all its restaurants in India," said Ranjit Talwar, Country Director, South Asia, Subway.

The offer would be valid on all the items listed in the menu, Subway said.

