Kailash Satyarthi slams government for failure to pass anti-trafficking Bill

Kailash Satyarthi. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Thursday said the Indian political class has failed the children of the country yet again as the Rajya Sabha failed to pass the anti-trafficking Bill. "The victims of trafficking were anxiously hoping for the passage of the anti-trafficking Bill in Rajya Sabha this time around, but their hopes were dashed. Children are not a political priority, this has been proved yet again," said Satyarthi, the founder of Bachpan Bachao Andolan.

He was speaking at the 25th Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture on 'Safe Childhood, Safe India" at National Museum Auditorium in New Delhi.

He said all political parties should come together to ensure that Parliament has one day, at least, to discuss challenges related to children's safety, education and well-being.

"Per minute, Rs 2.5 lakh is spent over discussions in Parliament. I feel embarrassed that our ministers couldn't find even one day to discuss the future of the young generation.

"Is it more important to discuss the future of our children or to discuss your political policies?" he asserted.

Satyarthi said the young population below 18 years of age constitutes 40 percent of India's population. "Even then the government spends little for their health, education and safety," he said.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture is delivered every year by an eminent personality on a subject of topical interest. Memorial Lectures (1997-2018) were delivered by leading and distinguished personalities representing different walks of life.

