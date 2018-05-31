Kainaat Arora looks stunning in red bodycon dress

Ashima's Chic and Lace Red Bodycon gown was recently donned by actress Kainaat Arora for a magazine shoot. The Chic and Lace collection of Bodycon gowns is all about comfort and elegance



Kainaat Arora

Grand Masti fame actress Kainaat Arora wore Chic and Lace red bodycon dress designed by Ashima Sharma for a magazine shoot. The designer recently launched bodycon collection for monsoon.

Ashima's Chic and Lace Red Bodycon gown was recently donned by actress Kainaat Arora for a magazine shoot. The Chic and Lace collection of Bodycon gowns is all about comfort and elegance. The brand has always stood for wearability of fashion and has come up with a unique concept of party gowns that fits like the second skin. The collection of these gowns feature breathable fabric with blends of lycra to give a fit to die for, and the major highlights are styling factors like addition of laces, back knots and bodycon fit which gives a stunning hourglass look to the outfit.

Kainaat Arora looked ravishing as ever in the red outfit. Speaking about the dress, the actress said, "I just love this Red Outfit and the whole concept of this."

For the unversed, the actress aspired to become an actress since her childhood. Although she hasn't succeeded in becoming a major name yet, Kainaat is slowly gaining popularity. She is the cousin sister of late Bollywood actress Divya Bharti, whose sudden death at a young age shocked Bollywood. The Punjabi star was born in Sarahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and is fondly called 'Choru' by her near and dear ones. The Grand Masti fame has got a diploma from the National Institute of Fashion Techology in New Delhi. Kainaat has starred in Tamil and Punjabi films apart from Bollywood movies.

