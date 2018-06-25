Kainaat Arora's Tattoo song from Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle releases

The song, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and composed by Anamik Chauhan, is a foot tapping sensual number and has Kainaat Arora looking ultra glam. Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle will release on 13th July, 2018

Kainaat Arora

Kainaat Arora is grooving along with Krushna in a dance sequence, Tere Naam Ka Tattoo Banalungi from Vinod Tiwari's Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle. The film also features a dance number by Claudia and Kainaat says playfully that her song will be far more popular than Claudia's Confused Lover

The song, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and composed by Anamik Chauhan, is a foot tapping sensual number and has Kainaat looking ultra glam. Director Vinod Tiwari says, "This song picturised on Kainaat has turned out beautifully and has no doubt that it will be extremely popular. Kainaat has earlier done the popular item song Aila Re Aila in Khatta Meetha opposite Akshay Kumar."

Kainaat says, "I have waited for a while to do an item song in spite of many offers but I knew I had to choose only something special that can become a sensation."

Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle stars Krushna Abhishek, Rajniesh Duggall, Nazia Hussain, Mukul Dev, Deepshika Nagpal, Khayali Ram, Sunil Pal, Nancy Marwah and Aman Verma and is directed by Vinod Tiwari, presented by Nostrum Entertainment, produced by Raj Nostrum, Haresh Kumar Nor and Vinod Tiwari and will release on 13th July, 2018.

