There are individuals like Kaio Alves Goncalves who have never given priority to academics from the beginning and as a teenager; he had an aim of entering into the world of entrepreneurship. After entering into the world of business, he came to know how to handle work pressure and enjoy life at the same moment. This guy always searches for the best opportunities in the world and make himself indulge in various tasks just to nurture his abilities and strengths.

His passion for exotic cars helped him in creating a Motorsport Group of Investors in collaboration with someone he knew well and was able to handle the business without any help. His dedication towards several fields, he started his company as HCMx which refers to as Human Capital Management. After huge success in Brazil and USA, India will be the new target market for him to accomplish triumph.

He is ready to bring his acquired knowledge in visual form by producing a Bollywood movie related to software development. He will be representing the importance of SAP software. SAP refers to Systems, Applications, and Products. It is also known as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Data management programs. This is German software which incorporates the main business functions of an organization like it manages the financials, human resources, logistics, and other functions. Kaio holds a viewpoint that SAP is the biggest software in the world and has provided the path of success to several organizations. Also, India will be a huge success for him after Brazil and the USA.

