Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan S3: Niti Taylor plans a wild bachelor party in Las Vegas

Niti Taylor says that before D-Day, her character Nandini will be seen having a wild bachelorette in Las Vegas, complete with strippers



Niti Taylor

The third season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan on VOOT will see Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan tie the knot. Taylor says that before D-Day, her character Nandini will be seen having a wild bachelorette in Las Vegas, complete with strippers.

Promising a fresh and vibrant narrative, KYY 3 revolves around the life of the much loved Manik and Nandini, popularly known as MaNan. Reprising their roles as the protagonists of this young romantic drama is television heartthrob Parth Samthaan and the scintillating Niti Taylor.

According to a source, Niti Taylor believes that if at all Manik and Nandini were to get married in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, then Nandini deserves to have a wild bachelor party, with a personalised theme at a remote outdoor venue. Niti got so carried away with her plans for Nandini that she eventually ended up revealing her own grand plans for, if and when the time comes, her own wedding.

Apparently, she wants to host her bachelor party in Las Vegas and she has told all her friends to start saving money for that party so that everyone could enjoy. She also wishes to do all the unconventional things at her bachelorette like the ones in the movie Hangover.

Well well, here’s wishing her and her character Nandini all the love and luck for their respective bachelorettes.

