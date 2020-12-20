Kajal Aggarwal pens birthday note for her mother; shares pictures from her wedding

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot on October 31, 2020. The wedding was a private affair due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown restrictions. However, both the bride and the groom were able to make it a stylish and scintillating affair by painting their Instagram profiles with adorable pictures from their special day.

Recently, Kajal celebrated her mother's birthday by sharing a beautiful picture from her wedding preparations on her Instagram profile. In the picture, her mother is applying mehendi on her hands and kissing her daughter. In another picture, she is seen blessing her daughter who is dressed in her wedding attire. She wrote in her caption, "My dearest mommy, It takes a special and endearing kind of love to sacrifice everything (in the blink of an eye) for a chance at someone else's happiness! You are admired for your beauty, kindness, wisdom but the best part is - You fill all around you with so much joy and love, you patiently give your time and energy with so much acceptance of everyone around you. No judgements (sic)." Take a look:

Last week, the Singham actress had wished her mother-in-law a happy birthday by sharing a beautiful picture. "I couldn't be more grateful for having you in my life. Happy birthday mom (sic)," she captioned the picture.

The couple recently returned from the Maldives after enjoying their honeymoon and the Special 26 actress had even shared some pictures from the sea-side where she could be seen enjoying the beauty of the location and also basking in the sun.

In another post, Kajal Aggarwal jokingly asked if she was looking at the fishes or were they looking at her, here it is:

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for a film called Mosagallu. The movie, which is based on one of the biggest IT scams in history, is currently under-post production. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra, and Navdeep are playing very important roles. She also has Mumbai Saga with John Abraham coming up. In Bollywood, she has acted in films like Singham and Special 26.

