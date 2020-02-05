Kajal Aggarwal unveils her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Kajal Aggarwal must be on cloud nine right now as her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore has just been unveiled! Kajal has become the first south Indian actress to be honoured with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds. In fact, the statue is the spitting image of the actress and we can't help but feel awed!

Is it Kajal or is it her statue? Well, this one is the statue for sure, but doesn't it look lifelike? Check out a few other pictures of Kajal unveiling her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore:

Kajal unveiled her statue surrounded by her family. She even posed with the statue and looked delighted with the work. While Kajal wore a bright purple jumpsuit for the big day, her status can be seen wearing a shimmery gold one-shoulder gown.

Sharing how she felt about being honoured with a statue at the prestigious wax museum, Kajal had written, "I remember going to Madame Tussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I've always looked up to, admired and been in love with... overwhelmed to be amongst them myself. This feels like a fabulous culmination so far and a great way to start the new decade on a good note... the insane hours of hard work and personal sacrifices, all feel worth it... forever thankful to have all of you by my side... this one's for each one of you!"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates