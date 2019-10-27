MENU

Kajal Aggarwal wants to get married soon?

Updated: Oct 27, 2019, 11:26 IST | IANS |

Kajal Aggarwal also opened up about her beliefs, saying "I'm very Spiritual, I even have a small idol of Lord Shiva which travels with me wherever I go."

Kajal Aggarwal. Pic/Kajal's Instagram account

Actress Kajal Aggarwal says she plans to get married soon. The actress opened up about her plans to settle down during a conversation with Lakshmi Manchu on VOOT's "Feet Up with the Stars Telugu".

When Lakshmi asked her about her wedding plans, Kajal said: "Yes, I am planning for a wedding soon." Asked about the qualities that she would want in her husband, she said: "Quite a lot of things, but most importantly he should be possessive, caring and spiritual."

When the host asked her "Kill, Hook Up or Marry", she said: "Ram Charan -- Kill, N. T. Rama Rao Jr. -- Hook up and Prabhas -- Marry."

