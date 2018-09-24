Kajol and Tanishaa host grand bash for mom Tanuja's 75th birthday celebrations

bollywood

Kajol and Tanishaa took to their Instagram to share photos of the celebration which they had planned for Tanuja's birthday with her close family and friends.

As veteran actor Tanuja turned 75 on Sunday (September 23), daughter Kajol and Tanishaa made sure to ring in their mother's birthday with a bang. A pre-birthday party with close friends and family was hosted by both the daughters.

Kajol wished her mother in the sweetest way possible by posting a throwback picture on Instagram. Her photo also featured her great-grandmother- actor Ratanbai Shilotri. Her post read, "Happy happy birthday to my super awesome mom who still has the same zest and love for life that she did fifty years back...... a difficult example to follow but the most important influence in my life! Also in the picture is her grandmother and my great grandmother who was also one of the biggest influences in my life! Ratanbai Shilotri!"

In the picture, Tanuja looks beautiful and elegant dressed in a red saree and big nose ring (Nath). Kajol's great-grandmother also looks gracegul in a saree.

Kajol also shared a picture from the pre-birthday celebration, captioning it, "Friends family loved ones ....... a life well spent. A deserving 75th birthday! Pre pre but not any less celebrated"

Tanuja was a famous actor in the 1960s and 1970s, she has done some memorable movies including Haathi Mere Saathi, Anubhav, Mere Jeevan Saathi, among many others.

On the work front, Kajol is all geared up for the release of her next film titled Helicopter Eela, in which she will be playing the role of a single mother to a teenage son. Actor Riddhi Sen plays the role of her son in the movie. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, it is slated to hit the big screens on October 12, this year.

