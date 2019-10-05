Kajol celebrates Durga Puja with Tanishaa Mukerji and mother Tanuja

Kickstarting the Durga Puja celebrations on Friday, actor Kajol along with mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukerji, stepped out in style to offer prayers at a Durga Puja pandal in Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai. The family has been visiting the pandal every year and it's a sort of tradition for the Mukerjis to visit there.

Marking the first day - Shashti, of the festivities, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor went for an enchanting red ethnic ensemble flaunting a beautifully embroidered Kurta with a matching dupatta.

Describing her belief in the goddess, Kajol said: "The family in which I am married, they are all staunch believers in Durga. And this Navratri season, as it is called, we celebrate it to the fullest."

To her father's comment that she serves bhog on the eight-day - Ashtami, the actor added, "Our whole family gathers on Ashtami to pray together. But I believe that every day is Durga's and we celebrate each day with full fervour."

Meanwhile, her sister draped a simple Pink Saree tied her hair in a simple bun to complete the look. The traditional Bengali sari seemed to hold importance for the actor as she told, "This saree was presented to me by my gorgeous mother on last to last Durga Puja and is a traditional Bengali Saree."

Family get-togethers are one thing that Tanisha believes is the soul of festivals. "Our lives are so work-oriented now and there are festivals when we can come together and enjoy. Through this Puja, we serve bhog to a number of people which to us is an act of generosity," she told.

View this post on Instagram âÂ¤ï¸Â #durgapuja2019 #tanuja A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji) onOct 4, 2019 at 5:39am PDT

Exuding full festive fever, Tanisha didn't forget to urge for the safety of the environment as she added, "one thing - when we celebrate any festival, we need to keep the environment in mind because it is getting very ruined. And for this reason, our statues are recycled every year."

Shining bright amid her daughters was the former actor Tanuja, who is seen in a light coloured printed saree who said, "The traditions of our country are very important and if we fail to keep them alive, then India won't be the same anymore. I was taught by my mother-in-law that loving your dear ones is necessary and Durga Puja is one occasion that unites us all. There is no religion here and anyone is welcome here."

Kajol, documented their beautiful attires on Instagram writing, "First day of the pujas ... shoshti. Before we share it with everybody else .."

Shashti marks the first day of the Durga Puja celebrations which will end on Vijayadashmi - October 8 this year.

The countdown for the Puja began on September 28 with Shubho Mahalaya. Itis celebrated at the end of Shradh or Pitru Paksha, a 16-day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors.

It is believed that goddess Durga descended the Earth on Mahalaya which is celebrated by the Bengalis across the globe with much fervour and zeal. It is believed that mantras called 'Mahisasura Mardini' invoke the Goddess; the most famous one being 'Jago Tumi Jago'.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates