Kajol finds a new friend at home; shares the picture on Instagram

Amid the lockdown, Kajol has managed to make new friends. Her latest buddy is an artefact. While striking a conversation with the statue, Kads has been lamenting her woes of being cooped up at home for over three months. On Wednesday, in an Instagram post, the actor introduced her new BFF. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram Did you find one too? #MeWhenI #NewFoundFriend A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) onJul 1, 2020 at 12:37am PDT

"Day 100 of quarantine...making new friends inside the house. Have you found one too?" asked Kajol, who has been active on social media sharing quirky posts. The lockdown has also made her change the way she looks at her tresses. Kads has been delighting netizens with some 'hair-raising' tales.

Kajol has been keeping herself busy knitting. She has completed a dress for daughter Nysa and is now making a shirt for son Yug. What's she making for hubby Ajay Devgn?

On the work front, Kajol was recently seen in the short film Devi, which received wide acclaim from the audience and critics alike. Devi also starred Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi. It can be viewed on YouTube.

Kajol's daughter Nysa turned 17 this year, and the actress shared a sweet video on social media. Quarantine has brought the family closer than ever. Speaking about the bond she shares with her mother in the video shared on Instagram, Nysa said, "I think me and my mom are very much like each other. She’s way more chill than I think she would ever admit. I know that both of us are really loud and that both of us don’t really have a filter.”

To this, Kajol further added, "My relationship with Nysa started as her over anxious mother. You know we've gone through 'Let's scream at each other all day' kind of phases. I think we've settled down now into a comfortable, chilled out relationship with each other."

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, in a previous interaction, Kajol talked about Nysa's career plans, saying: "She (Nysa Devgn) is just 16 years old. I think you (media and people) can give her a break and some space. Recently, she has celebrated her 16th birthday. Right now, she is studying in 10th Standard and she is preparing for her board exams."

