Kajol has a chat session with fans, reveals funny details about her and Ajay Devgn

In a chai and gupshup session with fans on social media, Kajol took potshots at her comic timing in movies and her cooking prowess. When a fan brought up her comic scenes in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), she shot back, "Really, you think?" before laughing out aloud. Another one referred to her scenes in Fanaa (2006). The fan told her that she wanted to taste the food that was prepared by the actor in the film, to which Kajol replied, "Trust me... you don't want to!"

The actress has always admitted that she can barely cook to save her life. On the other hand, husband Ajay Devgn loves to cook, especially non-vegetarian dishes. Kajol also revealed that she loves ginger tea and it is a must for her to have when a filmmaker is narrating a script. Kajol often keeps sharing throwback pictures on her social media account from home and movie sets that always keep her fans entertained.

The actress was recently seen with Devgn in the period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which went on to become a massive critical and commercial success.

The actress made her debut in 1992 with Bekhudi and went on to do blockbuster films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Ishq, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, and of course, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior!

