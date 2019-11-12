Kajol has a hilarious reaction as her blockbuster, Baazigar, completes 26 years

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan may have debuted with Bekhudi and Deewana respectively and that too in the same year, 1992, but it was Abbas-Mustan's thriller, Baazigar, in 1993, that escalated them to the skies of stardom. It was a suspense drama that had all the ingredients one needed to make a potboiler- Action, comedy, romance, drama and lots of twists and turns.

And most crucially, an unforgettable soundtrack! The title song can still make you groove and the thunderous dance number, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen, still continues to play at night clubs. And taking cue from that iconic number, Kajol had a rather amusing and hilarious reaction on the film completing 26 years on November 14.

She took to her Instagram account and wrote- Oops! Still, don't have black eyes. Well, it's quite ironic a lady who never had black eyes got one of the most memorable songs of her career on black eyes. And this is why Baazigar was so much fun and fascinating. It had an unpredictable plot and even when certain scenarios were implausible, they never allowed you to blink and breathe. Anyway, have a look at the post right here:

The world saw the iconic celluloid pairing of Khan and Kajol for the first time and was immediately enamoured. There was something special about their chemistry that cannot be described in words. Over the years, they both have immortalised the essence of romance and passion, and it's another stroke of irony they began their historic partnership with a thriller that could have never ended on a happy note!

