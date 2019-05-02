Kajol has a question for '90's people' Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan

bollywood

Kajol on the sets of Ishq

Actress Kajol on Thursday shared a throwback photograph of herself from the sets of her 1997 film "Ishq" and posed a question to her friends Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla and her husband Ajay Devgn. In the still, Kajol can be seen applying a lip liner as her make-up artist holds the mirror for her.

"Throwback to 'Ishq'... Big phones, sitting on set all day because we had no vans and the rooms were too far away to keep going to and we still worked 14 hours heat rain or shine... and looked good. All nineties people agree? What say Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla," Kajol captioned the image posted on Instagram.

Kajol was last seen onscreen in 'Helicopter Eela' which didn't do well at the box-office. Talking about her upcoming projects, she said: "As of now, there is absolutely nothing so, maybe I will take a two years' break, who knows? But yes, I am planning something. Hopefully, I will be able to announce it soon."

