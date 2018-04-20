Kajol: Have a daughter for true empowerment

Kajol married actor Ajay Devgn in February 1999. In April 2003, she gave birth to Nysa



Actress Kajol, mother to 15-year-old girl Nysa, says one needs to have a daughter to know what true empowerment is. Kajol, on Nysa's 15th birthday on Friday, took to Twitter to wish her "breakthrough". "If you want true women's empowerment... Have a daughter. There is nothing that breaks through cultural biases, pre-conceived notions, childhood conditioning faster than your own child! Happy happy birthday to my own little breakthrough Nysa," Kajol tweeted.

Kajol married actor Ajay Devgn in February 1999. In April 2003, she gave birth to Nysa and seven years later in September 2010, the couple had a son whom they named Yug. On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in the Tamil film VIP 2, directed by Soundarya Rajnikanth. She will be seen in Pradeep Sarkar's new film in which young National Award winning actor Riddhi Sen plays her son.

