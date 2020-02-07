Kajol in talks with Siddharth P Malhotra for thriller series

It's a pity we don't see Kajol on screen as often as we would like. But if things go well, that might change soon. While the actor will make her digital debut with the Netflix film, Tribhanga, by mid-year, buzz is that she is in talks with producer Siddharth P Malhotra for a web series. A source reveals, "Kajol and Siddharth go back a long way; he had helmed We Are Family [2010] that featured her in the lead. Now that Kajol is set to foray into digital entertainment, she is open to more offers in the avenue. She wants to explore the thriller genre as she believes such narratives offer the binge-watch quality that is needed in web series. During the shoot of Tribhanga, Siddharth and Kajol discussed a few ideas, including a thriller drama. The idea is currently being fleshed out."

Malhotra, who has previously backed Kaafir, acknowledges that he is keen to take his professional association with the actor forward with another outing. "We both have a few [concepts] in mind. She is open to doing a web series, so am I. But it needs to be something magical. I think 100 times before approaching her [with a script] because it has to be worthwhile. Kajol does not judge a project basis its platform; the story and her character have to resonate with her."



Siddharth P Malhotra

