Kajol is set to make digital debut with husband Ajay Devgn-backed Tribhanga

Backed by a promising cast that includes Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar, Kajol is set to take her first steps into the digital world with husband Ajay Devgn-backed Tribhanga.

Even though the actor is delighted to try her hand at a new mode of entertainment, she reiterates that it was the script of the project — based on three women belonging to different generations — that stole her heart. "My criterion is that the script [be good], regardless of the platform [it is being made for].

If this was being made for a theatrical release, I would have still done it. But, we are living in the digital age. For an actor, this is among the finest times [to be practising the art]. OTT is a great platform; one that allows people to put out [the kind of] work that would not have otherwise seen the light of day. We have more choices and a wider audience [to cater to]," Kajol says.

Based on a dysfunctional family, the shoot of the Renuka Shahane-helmed project wrapped up recently. "It's interesting to know that the film will be available across the world on the same day," she signs off. The movie will drop on Netflix.

