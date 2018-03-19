Kajol, Karan Johar celebrate Hirroo Johar's birthday

The 75th birthday of filmmaker Karan Johar's mother Hiroo turned to be a memorable affair as Karan Johar and Kajol, who had a fallout in 2016, happily posed for pictures together



The 75th birthday of filmmaker Karan Johar's mother Hiroo turned to be a memorable affair as Karan Johar and Kajol, who had a fallout in 2016, happily posed for pictures together. At Hiroo Johar's 75th birthday party yesterday, Johar uploaded a picture on Instagram with Kajol standing next to him and captioned it, "#friendslikefamily" with heart emojis.

In the picture, also seen were writer Niranjan Iyenger, Kareena Kapoor Khan and designer Manish Malhotra, who then uploaded the picture captioned "The girls we love." This is the first time Johar and Kajol made a public appearance together ever since the "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" directed wrote in his autobiography that his nearly 25-year-long friendship with Kajol had ended during the release of his and Ajay' Devgn's films -- "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" and "Shivaay", respectively.

The filmmaker had said that Kajol's husband Ajay said "nasty" things to him before the release of their films and even Kajol took to Twitter to point fingers at the director. But things cooled down between the friends-turn-foes, especially after Johar had two kids.

In a chat show, the filmmaker had said that he had sent pictures of his newborn twins ¿ Yash and Roohi ¿ to Kajol first who had had replied that they look gorgeous and wished that they give him all the love which her children have given her. Also present on the occasion were Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Sonu Nigam, Waheeda Rehman and others.

