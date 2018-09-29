Kajol launches Sudden Cardiac Arrest awareness initiative on World Heart Day

bollywood

Kajol

To mark World Heart Day, Kajol will launch a Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) awareness initiative in the city on Saturday. The event at the NSCI is being organised by the Cardiological Society of India in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Kajol often extends support to social causes. Now, it is about lending your hands to save a heart.

The actress, who has often been in the news for her films and acting chops, has lent a helping hand to social causes. Recently, she was grabbed headlines when actor-husband Ajay Devgn pulled out a prank on her. The actor, who is known to be a huge prankster, tried his tricks on wifey. Ajay took to his Twitter account, and shared Kajol's whatsapp number. He wrote that she is out of town and in case of any emergency, one could get in touch with her on the given number.

Soon after, the actress was bombarded with all kinds of messages, where one of Ajay's fan even requested Kajol to leave Ajay for her. However, the Dilwale actress said that she is "never ever" leaving him. Later, Kajol warned Ajay Devgn to keep his pranks limited to the film sets. To which, Ajay replied saying that pranks on film sets are so passe.

On the professional front, Kajol is awaiting the release of her film, Helicopter Eela, which shows her as a single parent. She also plays the character of a woman, who wants to achieve her dreams. The film depicts the ups and downs faced in a relationship between a mother and her teenage son.

Talking about Ajay Devgn, he is working on Total Dhamaal and has started work on Taanaji, under his home production.

