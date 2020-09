Kajol missing shooting days as shares throwback picture from sets of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, actor Kajol Devgn on Wednesday head down a memory lane as she shares a picture from the film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and said that she is missing her shooting days.

The 'My Name is Khan' actor posted to Instagram - a picture that features the star dressed in traditional attire, on the sets of the war-drama. In the picture, Kajol is seen sporting a traditional avatar. In the biographical film, she essayed the role of Savitribai Malasure which received a humongous response from the box office.

The 'Dilwale' actor captioned the post as, "Tis the season and we even have a reason to post pics of when we dressed up!" Stating that she is missing the shooting life, the actor added the hashtags "#Throwback #DressUp #MissThis."

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' shows Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare fighting for the principle of 'Bhagwa' (saffron) flag and 'Swaraj' (home-rule) and 'Satya' (truth). Kajol portrayed the role of his wife.

Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist, comes out strong as Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever