Kajol missing shooting days as shares throwback picture from sets of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Kajol posted to Instagram - a picture that features the star dressed in traditional attire, on the sets of the war-drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, actor Kajol Devgn on Wednesday head down a memory lane as she shares a picture from the film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and said that she is missing her shooting days.
The 'My Name is Khan' actor posted to Instagram - a picture that features the star dressed in traditional attire, on the sets of the war-drama. In the picture, Kajol is seen sporting a traditional avatar. In the biographical film, she essayed the role of Savitribai Malasure which received a humongous response from the box office.
Tis the season and we even have a reason to post pics of when we dressed up! #Throwback #DressUp #MissThis
The 'Dilwale' actor captioned the post as, "Tis the season and we even have a reason to post pics of when we dressed up!" Stating that she is missing the shooting life, the actor added the hashtags "#Throwback #DressUp #MissThis."
'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' shows Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare fighting for the principle of 'Bhagwa' (saffron) flag and 'Swaraj' (home-rule) and 'Satya' (truth). Kajol portrayed the role of his wife.
Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist, comes out strong as Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.
