Kajol: None of us realised the kind of impact DDLJ would have on people

October 25, 1995, could very well be described as the most iconic date for Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Aditya Chopra, and perhaps everyone associated with the blockbuster romantic drama, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. It wasn't just the highest grossing film of the year but still continues to play at the matinee show in Maratha Mandir.

Raj and Simran have transformed into a couple for the ages and fans still enjoy its reruns on television. Talking about the cult of the romance, Kajol aka Simran now talks to Hindustan Times about what is fondly addresses as DDLJ and what it went on to become.

Speaking about the film, the actress said, "I think they just like these characters a lot! They have liked them for years and years now and it's one of those things that you always like and probably will always like." She then went on to talk about her character of Simran and what she perceived of her.

She stated, "But I recognised her. I realised there is a lot of a lot of Simran in almost everybody we know, there is always that wanting to do the right thing in someone. Lot of people don't do the right thing but we always want to do that. You want to get that approval, you want to get that feeling of you are approved of and that you are doing something right in the world. So, yes Simran was like that. I thought she was just cool, a little old-fashioned but cool."

And did she ever imagine how massive the film would turn out to be? This is what the actress had to say, "We were all crossing our fingers that the music will do well etc but I don't think any one of us ever realized the kind of impact DDLJ would have on people when they saw it!"

